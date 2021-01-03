At Least 18 Killed as Crematorium Roof Collapses in Ghabziabad's Muradnagar, Rescue Ops Underway

At least 18 people have been killed and several others injured or trapped in debris after the roof of a crematorium collapsed in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar. A team of police and NDRF personnel are at the spot and conducting rescue operations.

The roof in an area undergoing construction work reportedly collapsed when over 25 people attending a funeral were taking shelter from rain. Most of them were relatives of Ram Dhan, who was being cremated at that time.

Hours later, rescue workers were still going through the rubble to locate more victims, Ghaziabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said. Several people are admitted at hospitals. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths.

Defence minister and MP from Lucknow Rajnath Singh expressed anguish at the incident and extended condolence to the family of those killed.

ग़ाज़ियाबाद के मुरादनगर में श्मशान घाट की छत गिर जाने के कारण कई लोगों की मृत्यु के समाचार से मुझे अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। दुख की इस घड़ी में मैं मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं, साथ ही कामना करता हूं कि हादसे में घायल हुए लोग जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हों। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 3, 2021

