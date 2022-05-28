Murari Bava Song From Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata To Be Out On Saturday

Even a couple of weeks after its theatrical release, Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which has Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, is performing well at the box office. Despite receiving middling reviews in its first week, the film has managed to earn the tag of a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Previously, it was reported that a new song titled Murari Bava will be added to Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This beautiful song starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh was not previously available to the audience who viewed the film in theatres. The makers have now hinted at the song’s release.

According to the most recent rumours, the song will finally begin playing in theatres on Saturday. Fans of Mahesh Babu have great hopes for the song’s audio version. The song has already completed the censorship process earlier, and it will be available to moviegoers starting today. However, the lyrical version is yet to come out.

Twitter users are ecstatic regarding the release of this mass number. The makers of SVP are doing everything they can to keep the hype rolling. They already released the Ma Ma Mahesha song in the weeks following the film’s premiere, but the latest addition has upped the hoopla even higher.

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata crew is on a high after the triumph of Parasuram Petla directorial. The film has already raked in more than Rs 200 crore globally.

The team also held the success meet Ma Ma Mass in Kurnool recently. Mahesh Babu thanked the fans for their support and even grooved on stage for the first time.

Meanwhile, other reports indicate that the film will be available to the general public on an OTT platform shortly. According to reports, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video on either June 10 or June 24. However, neither Prime Video nor the producers have given any confirmation as of yet.

