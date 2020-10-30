Murder Accused Ignoring Court Warrants for 23 Years Held in UP's Moradabad

A 45-year-old murder accused who ignored for 23 years warrants issued by a court asking him to appear before it was arrested from Moradabad, police said on Friday. Keshav was arrested on Thursday from a hotel where he had been working with a fake name, they said.

A murder case was registered against Keshav in 1996. He was arrested and sent to jail. However, he came out on bail a year later, said Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur, S Anand. Ever since the court had been issuing warrants asking him to appear before it but to no avail, he said.

Recently, the police received information that Keshav was working in a Moradabad hotel with a fake name. A police team was sent there and he was arrested on Thursday, Anand said. The accused has been sent to jail, he said.

