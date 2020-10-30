Murder Accused Ignoring Court Warrants for 23 Years Held in UP's Moradabad
Representative Image
A murder case was registered against Keshav in 1996. He was arrested and sent to jail. However, he came out on bail a year later, said Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur, S Anand. Ever since the court had been issuing warrants asking him to appear before it but to no avail, he said.
- PTI
- Last Updated: October 30, 2020, 14:19 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
A 45-year-old murder accused who ignored for 23 years warrants issued by a court asking him to appear before it was arrested from Moradabad, police said on Friday. Keshav was arrested on Thursday from a hotel where he had been working with a fake name, they said.
A murder case was registered against Keshav in 1996. He was arrested and sent to jail. However, he came out on bail a year later, said Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur, S Anand. Ever since the court had been issuing warrants asking him to appear before it but to no avail, he said.
Recently, the police received information that Keshav was working in a Moradabad hotel with a fake name. A police team was sent there and he was arrested on Thursday, Anand said. The accused has been sent to jail, he said.
.