Murder Accused of Double Murder Shot Dead After Being Produced Before Magistrate in UP's Bijnor

Lucknow: A murder accused, who appeared before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Western Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district was shot dead inside the courtroom on Tuesday. Three people who were allegedly involved in the shootout have been arrested while another accused was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The incident took place after two murder accused were brought from Delhi for the hearing. One of the accused, Shahnawaz, was shot dead while the other accused Danish was injured along with two others, including police personnel. The three shooters then surrendered in front of the Court Magistrate.

“Around six months back, a property dealer named Ehsan and his nephew Shadab were killed by unidentified miscreants. The main accused in this case, Shahnawaz and Danish, had surrendered in Delhi and were brought to Court today for hearing. During the hearing, son of the deceased Ehsan, Sahil and one other reached the spot and started firing after which Shahnawaz died while the other accused Danish along with Court Head Maurya Munish and one more constable have been injured, ” Bijnor SP Sanjeev Tygai told media.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in UP assembly and Samajwadi Party member Ram Govind Chaudhary has raised question on the law and order condition in the state and said, “Even after a murder in the Court Room the government is busy telling everyone that all is well.”

Hitting out at the state government, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that it is evident from the incident that “encounter government” has had an influence on the miscreants.

“The murder of the accused in Bijnor in front of the judge in court has proven how much the 'encounter government' of the state has had an influence on the miscreants. It is meaningless to talk about the safety of the common citizen where the honorable judge has had to run away from saving his life. This is the condition of the double engine government!” his tweet reads.

