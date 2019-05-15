English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Murder Accused on the Run for 16 Years Apprehended in Mumbai
Kamlesh Jain (57), a resident of Bhayander here, was accused of involvement in the shooting of builder Rajesh Patange in Tulinj area on October 25, 2003
Photo for representation.
Loading...
Palghar: A murder accused on the run for almost 16 years was arrested from Borivali railway station in Mumbai by Palghar police, an official said Tuesday.
Kamlesh Jain (57), a resident of Bhayander here, was accused of involvement in the shooting of builder Rajesh Patange in Tulinj area on October 25, 2003, said senior inspector Jitendra Vankoti of the Palghar Crime Branch.
"A total of 14 people, including Jain, were made accused in the murder case registered at Nalasopara police station at the time. While 10 were arrested, one was killed in an encounter with Mumbai police and three, including Jain, were absconding," he said.
"We got a tip-off that Jain was to arrive at Borivali railway station on Monday. We kept watch and nabbed him," he said.
Kamlesh Jain (57), a resident of Bhayander here, was accused of involvement in the shooting of builder Rajesh Patange in Tulinj area on October 25, 2003, said senior inspector Jitendra Vankoti of the Palghar Crime Branch.
"A total of 14 people, including Jain, were made accused in the murder case registered at Nalasopara police station at the time. While 10 were arrested, one was killed in an encounter with Mumbai police and three, including Jain, were absconding," he said.
"We got a tip-off that Jain was to arrive at Borivali railway station on Monday. We kept watch and nabbed him," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Expect Indian Gaming Industry To Cross $1 Billion Within Two Years, Says Google
- Sona Mohapatra Gets Death Threat Over Comment on Salman Khan, Shares Screenshots on Twitter
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
- Sophie Turner in Glittery Chainmail Outfit Gives Futuristic Fashion Goals
- Deepika Padukone on Legalising Same-sex Marriage: Feels Strange We Even Need to Address It
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results