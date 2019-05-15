Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Murder Accused on the Run for 16 Years Apprehended in Mumbai

Kamlesh Jain (57), a resident of Bhayander here, was accused of involvement in the shooting of builder Rajesh Patange in Tulinj area on October 25, 2003

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2019, 12:01 AM IST
Murder Accused on the Run for 16 Years Apprehended in Mumbai
Photo for representation.
Palghar: A murder accused on the run for almost 16 years was arrested from Borivali railway station in Mumbai by Palghar police, an official said Tuesday.

Kamlesh Jain (57), a resident of Bhayander here, was accused of involvement in the shooting of builder Rajesh Patange in Tulinj area on October 25, 2003, said senior inspector Jitendra Vankoti of the Palghar Crime Branch.

"A total of 14 people, including Jain, were made accused in the murder case registered at Nalasopara police station at the time. While 10 were arrested, one was killed in an encounter with Mumbai police and three, including Jain, were absconding," he said.

"We got a tip-off that Jain was to arrive at Borivali railway station on Monday. We kept watch and nabbed him," he said.
Read full article
