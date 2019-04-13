Murder Accused Tries to Rape Bihar Woman, But Leaves Believing Her HIV 'Lie'

With her presence of mind and courage, a Bihar woman foiled a murder-accused's attempt to rape her in Aurangabad district. The woman not only saved herself and her daughter, but was also quick enough to approach the police, who held the man within a fortnight.The incident occurred last month in Rajnagar area when Kishore Vilas Avhad, arrested for allegedly murdering his father, was out on bail. On March 25, the woman was returning home with her daughter late at night when she sought for a lift due to dearth of money.Avhad, who was passing by, offered to drop the duo home on his motorcycle. He then allegedly took them to a desolate place and attempted to rape the woman at knife point.Showing presence of mind, the woman lied that she was HIV positive. On hearing this, the accused left the spot.The woman later contacted the police and a case was registered of kidnap and molestation. A sketch was prepared on the basis of information provided by the woman. She told the police about the tattoos on his hands and other marks, which helped the police zero in on the accused. He was arrested two days ago.