Murder Case Undertrial Caught in Hotel with Girlfriend as Cops Escorting Him Enjoy Meal in Next Room
Deoria (Uttar Pradesh): In an interesting incident, an undertrial was caught with his lover in a hotel room while the three constables, who were escorting him for a court hearing, were found enjoying a meal in the adjoining room.
The murder accused, Kameshwar Singh, had been brought from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi Jail to Deoria district for a hearing in the chief judicial magistrate's court.
The family members of Singh's girlfriend, who are opposed to the relationship between the two, informed the police that he had checked into a hotel on the Station Road.
According to police sources, a raid was carried out at the hotel and Singh was found in the room with his lover.
The constables, who were escorting him, were found having food in the adjacent room.
A report in this connection has been sent to the Hardoi police, while Singh and the constables have been sent back to the district.
Kameshwar Singh hails from the Patharhat village in Deoria and he is facing trial for allegedly murdering a man in his village in 2010.
