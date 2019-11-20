Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Murder Case Undertrial Caught in Hotel with Girlfriend as Cops Escorting Him Enjoy Meal in Next Room

The family members of Singh's girlfriend, who are opposed to the relationship between the two, informed the police that he had checked into a hotel on the Station Road.

IANS

Updated:November 20, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Murder Case Undertrial Caught in Hotel with Girlfriend as Cops Escorting Him Enjoy Meal in Next Room
Representative image.

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh): In an interesting incident, an undertrial was caught with his lover in a hotel room while the three constables, who were escorting him for a court hearing, were found enjoying a meal in the adjoining room.

The murder accused, Kameshwar Singh, had been brought from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi Jail to Deoria district for a hearing in the chief judicial magistrate's court.

The family members of Singh's girlfriend, who are opposed to the relationship between the two, informed the police that he had checked into a hotel on the Station Road.

According to police sources, a raid was carried out at the hotel and Singh was found in the room with his lover.

The constables, who were escorting him, were found having food in the adjacent room.

A report in this connection has been sent to the Hardoi police, while Singh and the constables have been sent back to the district.

Kameshwar Singh hails from the Patharhat village in Deoria and he is facing trial for allegedly murdering a man in his village in 2010.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram