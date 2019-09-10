Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Murder Charge Dropped in Tabrez Ansari Lynching Case in Jharkhand

According to the report, Ansari died due to cardiac arrest. Police have submitted the charge sheet in court and recommended initiation of trial in the case under section 304 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) instead of section 302 (murder) earlier.

IANS

Updated:September 10, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
Murder Charge Dropped in Tabrez Ansari Lynching Case in Jharkhand
Tabrez Ansari (24) who was beaten to death in a mob lynching incident in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand. (Twitter)
Loading...

Ranchi: The mob lynching case of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand has taken a new turn as the final post-mortem report has now indicated cardiac arrest as the reason for his death with murder charges dropped against the accused.

Police sources say that the charge sheet was filed based on the post-mortem report. Now the case will be treated as a culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Based on the FIR of Ansari, a murder case had been slapped against 11 people who had thrashed Ansari.

Ansari was caught by villagers with a stolen bike and was thrashed in Seraikela-Kharsawa district on June 17.

He was later sent to jail by the police and died a few days later. A total of 11 people were arrested in the case.

As per initial report of the probe team, the police reacted late and doctors did not treat Ansari's injuries properly. The final report of the post-mortem seems to have given a clean chit to the policemen, doctors and people involved in assaulting Ansari.

"The final post-mortem report indicated that it was not a pre-planned murder of Tabrez Ansari. As per the post-mortem report Tabrez Ansari died due to cardiac arrest. The report also mentioned fracture in the brain," said Kartik, SP of Seraikela-Kharsawa district.

