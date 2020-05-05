Murder Convict Chops off His Penis Inside Gwalior Jail, Offers it to 'Shivling'

Bhopal: A murder convict chopped off his penis by sharpening a spoon inside the jail premises in Gwalior on Tuesday and later offered it to a ‘Shivling’.

The prisoner later said he had a dream following which he did it around early in the morning.

Jail Superintendent Manoj Sahu said that the prisoner, Vishnu Singh Rajawat, was found bleeding around 6.30am and was rushed to the civil hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

In a video that went viral later, the man 'confessed' from the hospital bed that he used a sharpened spoon as a scalpel to cut off his penis, adding Lord Shiva asked him to do so in his dream.

“When no one saw me, I chopped off the penis and offered it to ‘Shivling’ in the temple inside the jail premises,” Rajwat said, adding that he did not regret his act.

The man is convicted of murdering a policeman inside the thana in his native Umri village and was sentenced to 63 years in prison around one-and-a-half year ago.

The jail superintendent has ordered Jailer Prabhat Kumar to probe into the incident. The jail administration has also informed Bahodpur police station about the incident and an investigation is underway.

