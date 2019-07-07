Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Murder Convict Cuts Iron Bars of Jail to Escape, But Gets Run Over by Train

Ramanand, who had been serving a life term after being convicted for murder, got run over by a train while he was trying to board it.

IANS

Updated:July 7, 2019, 4:31 PM IST
Representative image.
Etawah: Two inmates at Uttar Pradesh's Etawah jail escaped in the wee hours of Sunday but one of them was run over by a train, officials said.

Ramanand, who had been serving a life term after being convicted for murder, got run over by a train while he was trying to board it.

The other inmate, Chandra Prakash, is missing and the police have launched a manhunt to trace him.

The two inmates cut the iron bars and escaped using a bedsheet.

Deputy Inspector General of Jail, Kanpur, BP Tripathi has reached Etawah to probe the incident.

