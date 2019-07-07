English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Murder Convict Cuts Iron Bars of Jail to Escape, But Gets Run Over by Train
Ramanand, who had been serving a life term after being convicted for murder, got run over by a train while he was trying to board it.
Representative image.
Etawah: Two inmates at Uttar Pradesh's Etawah jail escaped in the wee hours of Sunday but one of them was run over by a train, officials said.
The other inmate, Chandra Prakash, is missing and the police have launched a manhunt to trace him.
The two inmates cut the iron bars and escaped using a bedsheet.
Deputy Inspector General of Jail, Kanpur, BP Tripathi has reached Etawah to probe the incident.
