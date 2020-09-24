Murder Convict Steals Buffalo While On Parole, Arrested In UP

Bahraich (UP): A gangster, convicted for killing nine people, allegedly stole a buffalo while on parole and was arrested in Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. Bulta, alias Muneshwar, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the theft case.

Bulta and his gang killed nine people in the Khairighat police station area of the district in 1992. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2001.

He was granted parole by the high court, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said. The district police has decided to appeal for getting his parole cancelled by the high court, he added.

