Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Murder Convict Who Jumped Parole Arrested After 4 Years in Thane

While undergoing life imprisonment at Nashik Jail, he was granted parole in June 2015 and was supposed to return to prison by September that year, but he absconded.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Murder Convict Who Jumped Parole Arrested After 4 Years in Thane
Image for representation.
Loading...

Thane: A murder convict who had absconded four years ago was arrested by Thane Police in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning.

Police stumbled upon Ramesh Naikwade (38) while looking for another person against whom a case had been registered at Dombivli in Thane district, an official release said here.

A team of Thane Crime Branch which was in Yewala to hunt for the accused learnt that Naikwade, convicted in a murder case, was hiding at his village.

Naikwade, resident of Patoda in Yewala tehsil, was convicted in a murder case registered at Yewala police station in May 2013.

While undergoing life imprisonment at Nashik Jail, he was granted parole in June 2015 and was supposed to return to prison by September that year, but he absconded.

Thane Crime Branch team arrested him from his house at Patoda at 6 on Saturday morning and handed him over to Yewala Police, the release said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram