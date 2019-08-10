Murder Convict Who Jumped Parole Arrested After 4 Years in Thane
While undergoing life imprisonment at Nashik Jail, he was granted parole in June 2015 and was supposed to return to prison by September that year, but he absconded.
Image for representation.
Thane: A murder convict who had absconded four years ago was arrested by Thane Police in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning.
Police stumbled upon Ramesh Naikwade (38) while looking for another person against whom a case had been registered at Dombivli in Thane district, an official release said here.
A team of Thane Crime Branch which was in Yewala to hunt for the accused learnt that Naikwade, convicted in a murder case, was hiding at his village.
Naikwade, resident of Patoda in Yewala tehsil, was convicted in a murder case registered at Yewala police station in May 2013.
Thane Crime Branch team arrested him from his house at Patoda at 6 on Saturday morning and handed him over to Yewala Police, the release said.
