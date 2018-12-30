'Murder Kar Ke Aana...': Purvanchal University VC's 'Killer' Advice to Students

What's he 110 years old & still spewing nonsense? Someone should pick him & put him in a trash can for few days where he belongs. — Priyanka (@autumnrainwish) December 29, 2018

जय हो ....

धन्य हैं ऐसे शिक्षक ?

सभी शिक्षार्थियोॉ ने..इनकी शिक्षा को पूर्ण रूप से जीवन में उतार लिया तो... जेल ही उनका घर होगी ! — Delhi-Naresh दिल्ली-नरेश (@educationlovers) December 29, 2018

And here my grandfather who was a lifelong policeman, never even used foul language, forget about promoting violence in such brazen manner. What have we become — LetsBRational (@reachShivaani) December 29, 2018

हत्यारे बनाने की युनिवर्सिटियां खोल दी हैं हमने हर जगह

अपने बच्चों को हत्यारा बनाओगे?



शिक्षा अच्छे नागरिक बनाने के लिए होती थी

हत्यारे बनाने लगे हैं।



नौजवानों के जीवन से खिलवाड़ किया जा रहा है

और हम चुप चाप देख रहे हैं?



यह चुप बडी़ महंगी पडेगी देश को। — Vijay Singh Sran (@sran_vijay) December 29, 2018

Get in to a fight, commit a murder as aresult and this university VC will take care of things. This is what passes for an education in some places these days. Not surprisingly the audience even applauds his assertion. https://t.co/E8tI097uzN — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 30, 2018

As the death of a police constable in Ghazipur stone-pelting continues to draw outrage, a controversial statement by Jaunpur University's vice-chancellor has kicked off another row.In a video that has gone viral on social media, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University's vice-chancellor Raja Ram Yadav can be seen calling upon the students not to hesitate in murdering someone who they have an argument with."Agar aap Purvanchal Vishwavidyalaya ke chhatra ho to rote huye kabhi mere paas mat aana. Agar kisi se jhagda ho jaye to uski pitayee karke aana, agar tumhara bas chale to uska murder karke aana, baad mein hum dekh lenge (If you are a student of Purvanchal University never come to me crying. If you get into a fight with someone, beat him, even kill him if you can, and then come, we will handle the matter)," Yadav can be heard saying.The controversial statement was allegedly made at a function held in Satyadev College in Ghazipur's Gandhipuram.Yadav was appointed as the VC of the university by Governor Ram Naik last year. Previously, he was a professor at Physics department of Allahabad University.Reacting to VC's comment, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said, "This is nothing but incitement. Vice Chancellor must be booked for inciting and provoking students to indulge in criminal activities. He is not behaving as a vice-chancellor, but as a war lord of a criminal gang. We cannot expect academic excellence from such criminal-minded people. He should be sacked for making such statements."Taking cognizance of the inflammatory statement made by the VC, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked him to present his side of the story.Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the higher education portfolio told PTI, "I have asked the vice-chancellor to present his side of the video, which has gone viral on various social media platforms."Yadav was also slammed by netizens for "spewing venom".Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah also took to twitter to condemn the act. "This is what passes for an education in some places these days. Not surprisingly the audience even applauds his assertion," he wrote.The video footage went viral on a day when constable Suresh Vats (48) from Karimuddinpur police station was hit on the head by a stone when he went to end a traffic jam caused by protests near PM Modi's rally venue in Ghazipur on Saturday.The death comes less than a month after the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was shot dead during mob violence in Bulandshahr district over alleged cow slaughter. The man who allegedly shot the Bulandshahr inspector was arrested this week.