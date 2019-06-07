Murder of Aligarh Minor, Killed for Rs 10,000 Loan, to be Probed under National Security Act: Police
The Aligarh police also denied reports of rape, saying a team of doctors had been constituted to conduct a post-mortem examination.
Image for representation.
The Aligarh Police said they will probe the murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl under the National Security Act (NSA) and transfer the case to a fast track court on Friday.
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly strangling the girl in Tappal area of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh after her parents failed to repay a loan of Rs 10,000, police said.
"We are proceeding with it as an NSA case, we will try to get it to a fast track court. There is no mention of rape or acid in the postmortem report. Five police officials have been suspended," Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhary said.
#JusticeForTwinkle@Uppolice @dgpup @adgzoneagra @digrangealigarh @sspaligarh @abpnewshindi @TimesNow @timesofindia @UPGovt @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath @Dm_Aligarh @coparvind @etvup @ips06akash @SamarSaleel @samachar_plus @BBCBreaking @SAMARPA82057406 @GovindBallabhS1 pic.twitter.com/Cr5LVKOfdo— ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) June 6, 2019
The accused were identified as Zahid and Aslam and a case was registered against both for murder and kidnapping. Zahid allegedly killed the girl while the other accused helped him in committing the crime, police added. The child was strangled to death and her eyes gouged out.
A case of kidnapping was registered on May 31 and the body of the girl was found in a garbage dump on June 2.
According to the media reports, the family and the relatives of the deceased blocked roads to protest against the incident and were later pacified by the senior police officials.
