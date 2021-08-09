Murder Plotted on School Association's Chief to Take Over his Position in Karnataka

The Jalahalli police arrested five persons for attacking D Shashi Kumar, the General Secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), with lethal weapons in front of his residence.

The investigation found that a member of the parents’ association has plotted the attack with the intention to take over Shashi Kumar’s position. According to the police, there are six accused in the case and the prime suspect is on the run.

On July 29 night, Shashi Kumar was attacked by four armed men when he was getting out of his car. Luckily, Shashi Kumar noticed the armed men and went back inside the car and he then took out his licensed pistol and fired it in the air. Then attackers fled the scene. The whole incident was captured on CCTV and it helped police track attackers. All the attackers are habitual offenders and have many cases at other police stations in Bengaluru.

All the accused persons recently came out of jail on bail. The prime accused reportedly contacted them and plotted to kill Shashi Kumar.

RELATED NEWS Giant-Slayers: 12 Times Actors Dethroned Seasoned Politicians in Lok Sabha Battles

“The prime accused is not yet arrested by the police. So I still feel insecure and I need protection from the police. I had received threat calls for a couple of

months and I had requested police protection. But the police failed to give protection and that resulted in the attack against me. Being the general secretary of KAMS, I am fighting many activists who collect money from many school managements in the parents’ association name. But association members have no role in collecting money from schools. And I am sure, many more people who are involved in this case will be caught very soon," Shashi Kumar said.

The police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the prime accused.

According to sources, the prime accused had rented a house near Shashi Kumar’s house to keep a watch. Arrested accused persons stayed in that rented house for a few days.

“We have arrested the men who tried to attack Shashi Kumar. But the prime suspect is on the run and we will track him down. We are probing the case in all possible angles," Dharmendra Kumar Meena, DCP North said.

Police have seized a pistol, a few live rounds, two motorbikes used for attack and other lethal weapons from accused persons.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here