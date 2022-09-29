CHANGE LANGUAGE
Murder-Suicide in Palghar: Man Shoots Girlfriend, Later Jumps In Front of Moving Vehicle to End Life

September 29, 2022

The 26-year-old man, identified as Srikrishna Yadav, shot the woman, Neha Mahato, from point blank range, on a street in Boisar Town following which she died.

Police suspect the incident to be a fallout of a love affair between the deceased

In a shocking murder-suicide in Maharashtra’s Palghar district a man allegedly shot dead a 21-year-old woman before jumping in front of a vehicle on Wednesday, police said.

The 26-year-old man, identified as Srikrishna Yadav, shot the woman, Neha Mahato, from point blank range, on a street in Boisar Town, following which she died. After this, he jumped before a Central Industrial Security Force’s (CISF) vehicle, and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to grievous injuries.

The shooting incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby. Police suspect the incident to be a fallout of a love affair between the deceased. The incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Wednesday, senior inspector of Boisar police station, Suresh Kadam, said.

The woman’s body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, Kadam said, adding that a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and under the Arms Act was registered.

“We suspect that the murder-suicide incident is a fallout of a love affair. A probe is being carried out,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

