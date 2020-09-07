Murder Suspect Lynched to Death in Front of Police in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar

In a shocking incident, a mob caught hold of a murder suspect who was trying to flee the scene and thrashed him to death in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar on Monday morning. The incident took place in Rampur Bangra area of Taryasujan police station area when a man, who worked as a teacher, was shot dead by a miscreant at his residence.

After shooting at the teacher, the accused climbed onto the roof of the deceased's house and began firing in the air. The police arrived on the spot to take the murder-accused into custody, however, when the news of the teacher's demise reached the villagers, they corned the accused and lynched him in front of policemen.

According to eyewitnesses, the attacker tried to surrender when he saw the police but was soon attacked by the mob. Angry villagers thrashed the miscreant with sticks amid police presence. The police team, led by CO Tamkuhiraj, tried to intervene many times but to no avail. The villagers refused to hand over the attacker to the police and beat him to death.

The police reached the spot after over an hour but the villagers had already surrounded the house by then. The villagers snatched him away from police custody and beat him to death with sticks.

The teacher, identified as Sudhir Singh, was the son of one Mohar Singh. According to the villagers, Singh was shot thrice by the attacker while he was asleep and died on the spot. Some villagers alleged that despite the information being conveyed to the police, they reached the spot over an hour after the incident.

Panic gripped the village after the horrific incident and the situation continues to remain tense. SP Vinod Kumar Mishra said that the case is being investigated and strict action will be taken against the culprits.