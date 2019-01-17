English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Murders of BJP Leader and Businessman Within 24 Hours in MP Raise Question on Law and Order Situation in State
Though a day has passed, there has been no clue about the attackers though seven police teams have been formed to crack the sensational murder.
Image for representational purpose.
Mandsaur: A day after a leading businessman was shot dead with multiple gunshots from close quarters in Indore, unidentified assailants shot dead senior BJP leader Prahlad Bandhwar in Mandsaur on Thursday evening.
Bandhwar was chairman of the Mandsaur municipality. He was standing in front of the district co-operative bank at around 7pm when an unidentified man on bike approached him and fired bullets from a close range.
The bullet hit Bandhwar in the head leading to his death on the spot. Before anyone could react, the man sped away on his motorbike.
The police are trying to scan the CCTV footage from the area. They have also sealed the city borders as a precautionary measure. No one has been arrested till the time the report was filed.
Reacting on two back-to-back murders, state sports and youth welfare minister Jitu Patwari in Bhopal said that police officers have been directed to probe into the murders and ensure no repetition of such incidents occur.
On Wednesday, Indore was shaken up as prominent businessman Sandip Agrawal was shot dead by unidentified assailants just 100 metres away from the Vijaynagar police station. The killers fired five bullets as an unaware Agarwal was approaching his car in the busy city zone at around 7.30pm.
Agrawal had voluntarily withdrawn his bodyguards a couple of months ago. He was unguarded at the time of attack and died in the hospital soon after. He was involved in commodity trading, cable and oil trade.
Agarwal’s family has alleged that the businessman had some dispute on payments with his partners. Though a day has passed, there has been no clue about the attackers though seven police teams have been formed to crack the sensational murder.
Police sources have confirmed that they have detained over two dozen suspects and are quizzing them. The twin incidents have raised questions on the competence of law enforcement authorities under the new Congress government led by Kamal Nath. The CM had transferred over 50 officers at one go last month after taking charge.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
