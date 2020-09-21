INDIA

Murkowski Won't Back Court Vote Before Election

Murkowski Won't Back Court Vote Before Election

Washington, Sep 20 (AP) Republican Sen Lisa Murkowski of Alaska says she doesn’t support taking up a Supreme Court nomination so close to the November 3 election. Murkowski joins Maine Sen. Susan Collins among Republicans opposed to confirming a successor to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election. President Donald Trump has said he will announce a nominee this week to fill the seat following her death on Friday.

Republicans hold a 53-47 edge in the Senate. If there were a 50-50 tie, it could be broken by Vice President Mike Pence. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has pledged to move forward but hasn’t set a timetable.

Murkowski says in a statement that for weeks she has taken this position about a potential nomination so close to the election. She says, Sadly, what was then a hypothetical is now our reality, but my position has not changed. She says it’s consistent with her stand in 2016 when the GOP-led Senate did not act on President Barack Obama’s election-year nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. (AP) .

