English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Murshidabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Murshidabad (মুর্শিদাবাদ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Murshidabad (মুর্শিদাবাদ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
11. Murshidabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.12% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.27%. The estimated literacy level of Murshidabad is 66.79%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Badaruddoza Khan of CPM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 18,453 votes which was 1.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 33.42% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Abdul Mannan Hossain of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 35,647 votes which was 3.39% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 85.22% and in 2009, the constituency registered 88.17% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Murshidabad was: Badaruddoza Khan (CPM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,82,480 men, 7,29,615 women and 3 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Murshidabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Murshidabad is: 24.1746 88.2721
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मुर्शिदाबाद, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); মুর্শিদাবাদ, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); मुर्शिदाबाद, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); મુર્શિદાબાદ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); முர்ஷிதாபாத், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ముషీరాబాద్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಮುರ್ಷಿದಾಬಾದ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); മൂർഷിദാബാദ്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
AITC
Abu Taher Khan
AITC
Abu Taher Khan
LEADING
In 2009, Abdul Mannan Hossain of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 35,647 votes which was 3.39% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
Murshidabad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SUCI
--
--
Kamarujjaman (Bakul) Khandekar
BJP
--
--
Humayun Kabir
BMP
--
--
Dhananjoy Sarkar
JESM
--
--
Md. Habibur Rahaman
IND
--
--
Abu Hena, S/O - Sazzad Ali
BSP
--
--
Mijanul Haque
CPI(M)
--
--
Badaruddoza Khan
IND
--
--
Md. Jalaluddin Mondal
IND
--
--
Humayun Kabir Sekh
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Abu Hena, S/O - Late Abdus Sattar
AITC
--
--
Abu Taher Khan
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 85.22% and in 2009, the constituency registered 88.17% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Murshidabad was: Badaruddoza Khan (CPM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,82,480 men, 7,29,615 women and 3 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Murshidabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Murshidabad is: 24.1746 88.2721
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मुर्शिदाबाद, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); মুর্শিদাবাদ, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); मुर्शिदाबाद, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); મુર્શિદાબાદ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); முர்ஷிதாபாத், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ముషీరాబాద్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಮುರ್ಷಿದಾಬಾದ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); മൂർഷിദാബാദ്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results