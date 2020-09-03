2 Dhabas in Murthal Sealed After 75 Staffers Test Positive for Coronavirus, Sanitisation on

At least 65 employees of roadside restaurant Amrik Sukhdev and 10 staffers of Garam Dharam in Haryana's Murthal have tested positive for COVID-19, deputy commissioner of Sonipat said on Thursday.

The Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, located on NH-44, has been sealed and will be sanitised as per the protocol. Those infected have been isolated. A sub-divisional magistrate along with field teams have been instructed to implement the containment measures, Sonipat DC SL Punia said.

The Garam Dharam Dhaba, owned by Bollywood actor Dharmendra, has also been sealed and will be sanitised.

According to a report in The Tribune, the employees of the dhabas at Murthal are being tested under a special drive and as many as 300 samples were collected by health teams.