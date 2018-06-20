English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Muscat-bound Air India Flight Carrying 176 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai
All the passengers are safe and will be flying to their destination in another aircraft, he added.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Mumbai: A Muscat-bound Air India flight via Mumbai carrying 176 passengers onboard from Ahmedabad made an emergency landing at the city airport due to the hydraulic leakage, an airline spokesperson said.
All the passengers are safe and will be flying to their destination in another aircraft, he added.
"Full emergency was declared at 2015 hrs for AI 985 arriving from Ahmadabad due to hydraulic failure," a Mumbai airport official said. The flight landed safely at 2036 hrs, the official added.
Confirming the incident, the Air India spokesperson said the pilot of the Airbus A321 sought emergency landing due to the mid-aid hydraulic leakage.
There were 176 passengers onboard apart from the crew, he said adding the aircraft is being changed for the onward flight.
Also Watch
All the passengers are safe and will be flying to their destination in another aircraft, he added.
"Full emergency was declared at 2015 hrs for AI 985 arriving from Ahmadabad due to hydraulic failure," a Mumbai airport official said. The flight landed safely at 2036 hrs, the official added.
Confirming the incident, the Air India spokesperson said the pilot of the Airbus A321 sought emergency landing due to the mid-aid hydraulic leakage.
There were 176 passengers onboard apart from the crew, he said adding the aircraft is being changed for the onward flight.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Live TV
Recommended For You
- KTM RC 200 Black Colour Variant Launched at Rs 1.77 Lakh
- ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
- I’m a Proud Mother Today: Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas’s Mom
- Lust Stories Review: Radhika Apte, Karan Johar Own This Cocktail Of Desire
- Dhadak First Song: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Vibrant Chemistry Wins Hearts in the Title Track