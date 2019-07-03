English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Muscat-bound Oman Air Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai as Engine Fails Soon After Take-off
There were around 205 passengers on board and there are no reports of any casualties in the incident.
Representational image (FreeImages.com)
Mumbai: An Oman Air Mumbai-Muscat flight, with over 200 people on board, safely made an emergency landing at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday evening following engine failure shortly after take-off, official sources said.
Flight WY204, which had taken off around 4.15 pm, was barely airborne for 10 minutes when one of its engines failed, forcing it to return.
A full emergency was declared at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport as the flight returned and landed safely on a single engine around 4.50 p.m.
