1-min read

Muscat-bound Oman Air Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai as Engine Fails Soon After Take-off

There were around 205 passengers on board and there are no reports of any casualties in the incident.

Updated:July 3, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
Muscat-bound Oman Air Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai as Engine Fails Soon After Take-off
Representational image (FreeImages.com)
Loading...

Mumbai: An Oman Air Mumbai-Muscat flight, with over 200 people on board, safely made an emergency landing at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday evening following engine failure shortly after take-off, official sources said.

Flight WY204, which had taken off around 4.15 pm, was barely airborne for 10 minutes when one of its engines failed, forcing it to return.

A full emergency was declared at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport as the flight returned and landed safely on a single engine around 4.50 p.m.

There were around 205 passengers on board and there are no reports of any casualties in the incident.

