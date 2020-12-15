Mushrooming Farm Unions Anti-National, Bodies of Middlemen, Says MP Minister Amid Farmers' Stir

As farmers' protests against the Centre's agri bills intensified across the country, Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Monday compared the agitation by farmer unions to 'mushrooms'. Making a contentious remark against the protests, Patel called the 'mushrooming so-called farmers' unions' as anti-national organisations of middlemen.

Around 500 farm unions have recently sprouted all of a sudden, said the minister in Ujjain, as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign to clear misconceptions on farm bill amendments.

"These are unions belonging to dalals (middlemen), not farmers’ unions," he said, adding that the unions flourished on funding of foreign forces which did not like seeing the country stable and strong. We will expose them through this campaign, said Patel who has been backing the farm bills in full vigour.

Affirming foreign funding charges, another minister belonging to the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet, Gopal Bhargav claimed that the charges are not baseless as agitating farmers are enjoying 'Malai, Halwa, Puri.' Most of the country’s farmers' aren’t involved in the protests, he said in Sagar on Monday, adding that farmers in Punjab are prosperous but farmers of Madhya Pradesh cannot waste time in such activities.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, BJP state head VD Sharma claimed that some persons, while returning their awards, are trying to destabilise the country. How is returning of awards linked to farm protests, he asked.

"Vodka, massager, peeled-off almonds, washing machine, biryani, matar paneer, gajar ka halwa and so on; it's a great agitation," said BJP state spokesperson Dr Hitesh Vajpayee.

Among these adverse remarks, former chief minister Uma Bharti had earlier said that the farmers' unrest was justified and urged them to have a dialogue with the Centre.

However, response to the protests has been dismal from state farmers as only a few sections of farmers have been extending support to the protest going on in the national capital.

Besides, the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh is slated to organise farmers’ conventions in seven districts of the state in order to generate support for farm laws on December 15 and 16.