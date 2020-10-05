Music Director Afzal Yusuff Takes To Crooning Compositions During Lockdown

Chennai: Popular Malayalam music composer Afzal Yusuff has kept himself busy during the lockdown tapping the potential of the digital platform to exhibit his repertoire of skills. “When the shutdown kicked in most musicians decided to post their content on their social media handles.I too started by posting old songs but then some of my friends pushed me to try singing,” Yusuff, who is visually impaired. told P T I.

A lyricist friend of his kept pestering him and then as his family too supported the idea, he decided to take the plunge. “Singers need different skills and my strength is composition. I never thought I was a fit person for singing.

The lockdown has helped me in discovering another facet within me,” Yusuff said. His video single with lyrics by Abu Akkode, released recently, has drawn the appreciation of music buffs.

In the video, Yusuff croons ‘Mazhathoovimanam’ soulfully with the camera focusing on the blue expanse of water in front, the surf gently breaking at his feet. Yusuff was also involved in releasing the melodious cover version of ‘Pookal Pookum Tharunam’ by sitar artist Rafique Khan and up and coming singing talent Pooja Narayanan.

Another song ‘Kannadi Kaade’ (Namma Kanaath), a musical story about the tribal community from Wayanad, was released last month. The song was rendered by Sooraj Santhosh and Joe Paul penned the lyrics. He has also launched his channel on video-sharing platform YouTube to help young music talents as well as to display his compositions.

Yusuff, who made his debut in the film industry through the 2008 Malayalam movie ‘Chandranilekulla Vazhi’, is looking forward to the release of the Shane Nigam-starrer, ‘Qurbani’ in which he has composed a song. “Shreya Ghosal has crooned the number and the lyrics are by Ajeesh Dasan,” he added.

Singers who have rendered his film compositions include K J Yesudas, P Jayachandran, Sonu Nigam and Khailash Kher..

