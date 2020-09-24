Music Has Become More Free Over Years: Anoushka Shankar

New Delhi, Sep 24: Sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar was the first among the very few to go beyond the boundaries of Hindustani classical music to work with different music styles. His daughter, sitarist Anoushka Shankar, who has experimented with crossover music, said she is grateful the music scene has become more liberal since and allows her to explore various genres and forms. It was really rare for people to cross over, there were very few examples of some legends who had managed to have a career in classical music and explore other forms but it was definitely something that people of my generation found scary, Shankar told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor