Bhopal: Music school Dhrupad Sansthan here has formed a committee to look into the sexual harassmentallegations against two of its teachers. The allegations are against Akhilesh Gundecha and Ramakant Gundecha.

"Akhilesh Gundecha has stepped down from his positionat the institute," a Santhan office-bearer said, adding thatthe committee shall look into the allegations levelled againsthim. Ramakant Gundecha died in November last year.

