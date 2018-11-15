English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Music Unites People, One Should Not Spoil it, Says Ustad Rashid Khan on TM Krishna Controversy
Krishna’s concert was to be part of a two-day ‘Dance and Music in the Park’ festival at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, organised jointly by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the cultural body, SPIC-MACAY
File photo of Carnatic musician TM Krishna.
Loading...
Kolkata: The cancellation of Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna’s concert in New Delhi was “unfortunate” and the government should look into it, musician Ustad Rashid Khan said on Thursday.
Krishna’s concert was to be part of a two-day ‘Dance and Music in the Park’ festival at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, organised jointly by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the cultural body, SPIC-MACAY, but was on Thursday called off after Twitter trolls called the musician 'urban naxal' and 'anti-India'.
Speaking to News18, Khan said, “Such an attitude divides us. Music all about love, affection, brotherhood and it unites people. But I am personally not aware why exactly the show was cancelled. There should be more clarity in it.
Stating that he himself has performed at several government events, Khan claimed that he “never faced such issues”. “One should not spoil the world of music,” Khan added.
When asked whether he personally knows TM Krishna, he said, “Yes. I did a jugalbandi with him in Bengaluru three years ago. He is a good human being and a great singer.”
‘Shocked’ by the AAI’s decision to cancel Krishna’s concert, Subhen Chatterjee, a percussionist and tabla player, said: “Each and every one must be allowed to express his or her own view.”
On November 10, AAI had announced that Krishna will be performing at the event in a tweet. Several advertisements were also released in some newspapers of the city. Krishna had re-tweeted AAI’s invitation on Monday, which triggered a spate of trolls who targeted the government body for sponsoring the concert.
The trolls accused AAI of using public funds to sponsor Krishna, who “sings about Jesus and Allah”. He was also trolled for being “anti-India”, “converted bigot” and an “Urban Naxal”. Soon after, the hashtag #DisinviteTMKrishna started doing the rounds on Twitter.
Krishna’s concert was to be part of a two-day ‘Dance and Music in the Park’ festival at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, organised jointly by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the cultural body, SPIC-MACAY, but was on Thursday called off after Twitter trolls called the musician 'urban naxal' and 'anti-India'.
Speaking to News18, Khan said, “Such an attitude divides us. Music all about love, affection, brotherhood and it unites people. But I am personally not aware why exactly the show was cancelled. There should be more clarity in it.
Stating that he himself has performed at several government events, Khan claimed that he “never faced such issues”. “One should not spoil the world of music,” Khan added.
When asked whether he personally knows TM Krishna, he said, “Yes. I did a jugalbandi with him in Bengaluru three years ago. He is a good human being and a great singer.”
‘Shocked’ by the AAI’s decision to cancel Krishna’s concert, Subhen Chatterjee, a percussionist and tabla player, said: “Each and every one must be allowed to express his or her own view.”
On November 10, AAI had announced that Krishna will be performing at the event in a tweet. Several advertisements were also released in some newspapers of the city. Krishna had re-tweeted AAI’s invitation on Monday, which triggered a spate of trolls who targeted the government body for sponsoring the concert.
The trolls accused AAI of using public funds to sponsor Krishna, who “sings about Jesus and Allah”. He was also trolled for being “anti-India”, “converted bigot” and an “Urban Naxal”. Soon after, the hashtag #DisinviteTMKrishna started doing the rounds on Twitter.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DeepVeer Wedding: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Share First Pictures as Newlyweds, See Here
- Monster Meteorite Crater, 'Bigger Than Paris', Discovered in Greenland
- Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath Pre-wedding Details Revealed, Rituals to Start From This Date
- #DeepVeerKiShaadi: Check Out All Inside Photos of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s Wedding
- #ThisIsNotConsent: Women Are Tweeting Pictures of their Underwear, and you Should Pay Attention
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...