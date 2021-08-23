On Camera, Muslim Bangle Seller Beaten Up in Indore, Minister Says Was Using Fake Hindu Name

A 25-year-old man selling bangles was beaten up by a group of men, who also allegedly took away Rs 10,000 from him, in Indore on Sunday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which unidentified men can be seen beating up the bangle seller in full public view in Banganga area of Indore. The assaulters are heard using abusive language and religious slurs.

Police said a case was registered late at night after people gathered outside the police station demanding action against the assaulters.

Quoting a police investigation, state home minister Narottam Mishra said the man was attacked after people realised that he was using a fake Hindu name to run his business. “It was found that the man was selling bangles under a Hindu name. He had two Aadhaar cards under different names, which have been recovered.”

In the video circulating on social media, a man is seen taking out bangles from a bag saying, “Take whatever you want. He should not be seen in this area anymore.” In the video, the man is also asking the public to come forward and thrash the bangle seller. Later, three to four men come forward and thrash him. “They (the group of men) first asked my name and started beating me once I revealed it. They also took Rs 10,000 that I was carrying and damaged bangles and other material,” said the bangle seller in his complaint to the police.

A case of rioting, assault, robbery, intimidation and trying to disturb communal harmony has been registered against unidentified men.

Meanwhile, police have appealed to people not to react to social media posts and has warned of strict action if someone spread “communal disharmony”.

Superintendent of police, Indore East, Ashutosh Bagri said Section 144 was in force in the city. He added, “If someone spreads communal disharmony through rumours and social media posts, it is punishable offence and police will take strict action.”

“Legally appropriate action is being taken. Video is with the police and the assaulters can be seen in the video. We will identify and name those people in the FIR. However, an incident should be seen as an incident, and not as a reflection of the larger law and order situation. Now that police have initiated action, it is wrong that some people are gathering and creating a ruckus,” Bagri said.

