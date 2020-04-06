Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Moves SC, Says Tablighi Jamaat Event Being Used to ‘Demonise’ Muslim Community

The plea has sought directions to the Centre to stop dissemination of fake news and take strict action against the section of the media spreading bigotry and communal hatred in relation to the Nizamuddin Markaz issue.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2020, 11:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Moves SC, Says Tablighi Jamaat Event Being Used to ‘Demonise’ Muslim Community
File photo of Supreme Court.

As the number of coronavirus-positive cases related the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi continued to rise, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre to stop dissemination of "fake news" and take strict action against a section of the media for spreading communal hatred and bigotry.

The plea filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and the secretary of its legal cell, through lawyer Ejaz Maqbool, contended that the unfortunate incident of the Tablighi Jamaat was being used to "demonise" and blame the entire Muslim community.

At least 9,000 people had participated in the religious gathering at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters in Nizamuddin West last month. The congregation became a key source for the spread of COVID-19 in India as many of the participants travelled to various parts of the country for missionary works.

Of the over 4,000 cases of coronavirus in the country, at least 1,445 have been found to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

The plea has sought directions to the Centre to stop dissemination of fake news and take strict action against the section of the media spreading bigotry and communal hatred in relation to the Nizamuddin Markaz issue.

In addition to this, there are several fake reports and videos circulating on social media, showing Muslims in bad light, the plea contended.

"It is submitted that such reporting has triggered communal antagonism and has also perpetrated hatred, resulting in fissiparous tendencies gaining foothold, undermining and affecting communal harmony," the plea said.

The petition stated that this "demonisation" of the community has led to serious "threat to life and liberty of Muslims", and has thus led to the violation of their "right to life under Article 21" of the Constitution.

The petition has also sought direction to all sections of the media to strictly comply with the Supreme Court directions asking them to maintain strong sense of responsibility and ensure that unverified news is not disseminated.

(With inputs from PTI)

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,851

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,281

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    318

     

  • Total DEATHS

    111

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    978,346

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,329,825

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    277,640

     

  • Total DEATHS

    73,839

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres