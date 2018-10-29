English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Muslim, Christian Women Seeking Entry into Sabarimala Wanted to Disturb Law and Order: K J Alphons
Talking to the media, Alphons questioned the intentions of a 'Muslim' and a 'Christian' woman attempting to go to Sabarimala and alleged they were not there because of their love for Lord Ayappa but to create a law and order situation.
File photo of Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons.
Loading...
New Delhi: Women who wanted to enter the Sabarimala temple did so with the intention of disturbing law and order, Union minister K J Alphons said on Monday.
Talking to the media, Alphons questioned the intentions of a 'Muslim' and a 'Christian' woman attempting to go to Sabarimala and alleged they were not there because of their love for Lord Ayappa but to create a law and order situation.
"Who is trying to disrupt Sabarimala Temple? A Muslim lady who doesn't even go to a mosque. She tries to go to Sabarimala to prove a point. There was a Christian girl who doesn't even go to church, she was going to Sabarimala just to be there before cameras," he alleged.
"I think this is not acceptable. I like democracy, I like free speech...When you do things which are meant to disrupt the peaceful existence of a society, especially in a place like Kerala where people live completely in harmony and there is absolutely no communal tension. When somebody does this, then what happens? I think this is completely unfair," he said.
After the Supreme Court last month permitted the entry of women belonging to all age groups in the hilltop shrine, the temple opened its doors on October 17, but closed on Monday following huge protests as devotees sought to protect the tradition of the shrine.
The protestors did not allow any women in the "prohibited" age group to enter the temple premises.
According to latest figures, the Kerala Police arrested 3,505 people for creating trouble in the temple town and other places between October 16 and 22.
Talking to the media, Alphons questioned the intentions of a 'Muslim' and a 'Christian' woman attempting to go to Sabarimala and alleged they were not there because of their love for Lord Ayappa but to create a law and order situation.
"Who is trying to disrupt Sabarimala Temple? A Muslim lady who doesn't even go to a mosque. She tries to go to Sabarimala to prove a point. There was a Christian girl who doesn't even go to church, she was going to Sabarimala just to be there before cameras," he alleged.
"I think this is not acceptable. I like democracy, I like free speech...When you do things which are meant to disrupt the peaceful existence of a society, especially in a place like Kerala where people live completely in harmony and there is absolutely no communal tension. When somebody does this, then what happens? I think this is completely unfair," he said.
After the Supreme Court last month permitted the entry of women belonging to all age groups in the hilltop shrine, the temple opened its doors on October 17, but closed on Monday following huge protests as devotees sought to protect the tradition of the shrine.
The protestors did not allow any women in the "prohibited" age group to enter the temple premises.
According to latest figures, the Kerala Police arrested 3,505 people for creating trouble in the temple town and other places between October 16 and 22.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tanushree Dutta Strongly Reacts to Rakhi Sawant's Allegations, Calls her 'Uncouth' and 'Perverted'
- This Wedding Season Bloom to The Fullest With Bridal Floral Trends
- Man of the Match Ashley Nurse Explains 'Babaji Ka Thullu' Celebration
- Buying Guide: You Don’t Realize it, But You Need an Air Purifier Inside Your Car
- Reviews Into Australia Cricket 'Confronting', Says Former Skipper Taylor
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...