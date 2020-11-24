Muslim Cleric and AIMPLB Vice President Maulana Kalbe Sadiq Dies at 83

All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, who was in a very critical state in hospital, died on Tuesday. The 83-year-old was suffering from pneumonia and had been admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Lucknow on November 17.

A health bulletin issued by the hospital earlier in the day said: "Sadiq is suffering from colorectal cancer with metastasis with severe pneumonia, UTI and septic shock with acute kidney shutdown with paralytic ileus. His condition is very critical. Presently he is on assisted ventilation, vasopressor support and optimal antibiotic coverage. Today, there is further deterioration in his haemodynamics and he is continuing on high dose vasopressor support."