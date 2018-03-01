Muslim Community Very Cooperative, Says Sri Sri After Meeting Maulana Expelled by AIMPLB

Lucknow: Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Thursday met Maulana Salman Nadwi, who was recently expelled from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), and expressed confidence that a peaceful solution would soon be found to the Ayodhya dispute.After meeting him at Congress leader Luv Bhragava’s residence in Hazratganj area, Sri Sri said, “We are getting good response from all sides. We are continuing our efforts and speaking to both sides for a peaceful solution to build a Ram Temple. The Muslim community is very co-operative.”Sri Sri will meet Nadwi, who was expelled from the AIMPLB for suggesting an out-of-court settlement, again on March 28. Nadwi had recently announced plans to float an inter-religious platform named ‘Manav Kalyan Manch’ to address the Ayodhya dispute.Sri Sri, who has been mediating between parties to the dispute, had said on Wednesday that “one side will win and one side will lose”. “The side which loses will accept the solution for some time but new issues will crop up soon. There are chances that a peaceful way out can be worked out in the case.”Responding to the criticism of his mediation efforts, Sri Sri said, “Everyone has the right to display their level of knowledge. There are always problems when you go out to do something good. We will continue our efforts. The results so far are very good. Everyone is cooperative and soon our efforts will succeed.”