1-min read

Muslim Groom Sports Turban to Honour Sikhs for Their Help in Delhi Riots

'A Muslim is not identified only by his cap but also by his thoughts. Likewise, a true Sikh's identity is not only his turban but also his Gursikhi,' the groom's father-in-law said.

IANS

Updated:March 8, 2020, 8:45 AM IST
Muslim Groom Sports Turban to Honour Sikhs for Their Help in Delhi Riots
(Image: Twitter)

Chandigarh: A Muslim bridegroom tied a Sikh turban on his wedding in Gidderbaha town in Punjab in order to express gratitude to the Sikhs for rescuing Muslims during riots in north-east Delhi.

His marriage video has gone viral on social media.

Abdul's father-in-law Saleem Khan said his son-in-law wore the turban to convey a message of communal harmony.

"A Muslim is not identified only by his cap but also by his thoughts. Likewise, a true Sikh's identity is not only his turban but also his Gursikhi," he said.

Khan said Abdul had told them in advance that he would sport a turban in honour of Sikhs who rescued Muslims in Delhi.

"We were happy with his decision," he added.

