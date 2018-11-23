English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Muslim Group Opposes Film on Ayodhya Row, Writes to Censor Board
The film, 'Ram Janmbhoomi', has been written and produced by Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi. Rizvi had released the trailer of the film, which chronicles the events during the Ram Temple movement since October 30, 1990.
File photo of controversial Ayodhya temple site in Uttar Pradesh.
Aurangabad: A Muslim organisation in Maharashtra has opposed the release of a Hindi film on the Ayodhya issue and urged the Censor Board to withhold clearance, saying it is intended to create hatred in the society.
The film, "Ram Janmbhoomi", has been written and produced by Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi. Rizvi had released the trailer of the film, which chronicles the events during the Ram Temple movement since October 30, 1990.
The Maharashtra Muslim Awami Committee (MMCA) has taken strong objection to the release of the trailer, saying the film deals with a subject which is sub-judice (the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case is in the Supreme Court).
Committee president Iliyas Kirmani claimed the film is intended to create hatred in the society. "We have given a memorandum to the Censor Board. The film contains controversial issues of Islam like Halala and triple talaq, besides the demolition of (Babri) masjid (in Ayodhya in 1992)," he told PTI on Friday.
"We oppose this as we have seen the trailer and foresee possibilities of unrest in the society if the film is released. We demand that the release of the film be cancelled as it may lead to breach of peace and create law and order problem in the country," Kirmani said.
He said the Censor Board or the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) should stall the movie's release in national interest and to preserve peace and harmony. A copy of the memorandum has also been sent to Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, he said.
Rizvi, a strong votary of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, had said in Lucknow a few days ago that no particular community has been targeted in the film. The film, directed by Sanoj Misra, is slated to release in December-end.
