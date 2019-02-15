English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Muslim Man and Transwoman in MP Tie Knot on Valentines Day
Junaid, who hails from Indore, tied the knot with Jaya in a Hindu ceremony on February 14. The couple also plans to hold a 'nikaah' - following the traditions of Khans's religious practice.
File photo of Junaid Khan and Jaya Singh Parmar (ANI)
Indore: Junaid Khan's love for his beloved on Valentines Day has given love a new meaning. Khan tied the knot with his longtime lover, Jaya Singh Parmar who identifies as a transgender.
While Junaid's family has expressed disapproval of their relationship, Khan has promised to be with Jaya. Her family supports the decision of marriage.
"I want my family to accept us but even if they don't, I will stay with her. I love her a lot and I will always keep her happy," Junaid Khan told news agency ANI.
Junaid, who hails from Indore, tied the knot with Jaya in a Hindu ceremony on February 14. The couple also plans to hold a 'nikaah' - following the traditions of Khans's religious practice.
Junaid and Jaya have known each other for over a year. Junaid proposed Jaya for marriage 15 days ago and the couple chose Valentines Day as the day of marriage.
Marrying on the celebrated 'day of love', however, hasn't reduced the challenges that Jaya and Junaid face.
Jaya Singh Parmar said that getting married is a big challenge for a transgender person in India as the society finds it odd.
The couple's only wish is to be accepted by Junaid's family.
"His parents were against this marriage but he still chose to marry me. I hope they will accept me soon and one day I will get to serve my in-laws," she said.
(With inputs from ANI)
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
