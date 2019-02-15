LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Muslim Man and Transwoman in MP Tie Knot on Valentines Day

Junaid, who hails from Indore, tied the knot with Jaya in a Hindu ceremony on February 14. The couple also plans to hold a 'nikaah' - following the traditions of Khans's religious practice.

News18.com

Updated:February 15, 2019, 9:26 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Muslim Man and Transwoman in MP Tie Knot on Valentines Day
File photo of Junaid Khan and Jaya Singh Parmar (ANI)
Loading...
Indore: Junaid Khan's love for his beloved on Valentines Day has given love a new meaning. Khan tied the knot with his longtime lover, Jaya Singh Parmar who identifies as a transgender.

While Junaid's family has expressed disapproval of their relationship, Khan has promised to be with Jaya. Her family supports the decision of marriage.

"I want my family to accept us but even if they don't, I will stay with her. I love her a lot and I will always keep her happy," Junaid Khan told news agency ANI.

Junaid, who hails from Indore, tied the knot with Jaya in a Hindu ceremony on February 14. The couple also plans to hold a 'nikaah' - following the traditions of Khans's religious practice.

Junaid and Jaya have known each other for over a year. Junaid proposed Jaya for marriage 15 days ago and the couple chose Valentines Day as the day of marriage.

Marrying on the celebrated 'day of love', however, hasn't reduced the challenges that Jaya and Junaid face.

Jaya Singh Parmar said that getting married is a big challenge for a transgender person in India as the society finds it odd.

The couple's only wish is to be accepted by Junaid's family.

"His parents were against this marriage but he still chose to marry me. I hope they will accept me soon and one day I will get to serve my in-laws," she said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram