Muslim Man Attacked for Reading 'Ram Charitra Manas' and 'Gita' in UP

Aligarh: A Muslim man who has been reading "Ram Charitra Manas" and "Gita" since 1979 was beaten up by Muslim youths here in Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, Dilsher, 55, was reading the scriptures in his house when two youths, Zakir and Samir, entered his house and beat him. They broke his harmonium, took away the scriptures and warned him not to read Hindu books or else he would have to face dire consequences.

Dilsher, who works as a security guard, said: "I returned from duty and after taking a bath, I was preparing to read 'Ram Charitra Manas' when these youths came and attacked me."

"Reading the scriptures gives me mental peace. However, I face protests from my own community from time to time," he added.

Dilsher has lodged a complaint at the Delhi Gate police station and a case has been registered against the youths after the intervention of the senior police officials.