GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Muslim Man Beaten up by Mob for Seeking to Marry Hindu Woman in Ghaziabad

The inter-religion couple works in Noida, where they fell in love and decided to get married.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 24, 2018, 3:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Muslim Man Beaten up by Mob for Seeking to Marry Hindu Woman in Ghaziabad
A TV grab shows people beating down on the Muslim man at the Ghaziabad marriage registrar office.
Lucknow: A Muslim was mercilessly beaten, dragged and paraded in broad daylight in Ghaziabad when he went to a marriage registrar office for marrying a Hindu girl.

A video of the assault on the court premises has gone viral on social media.

On Monday, the couple had reached the Ghaziabad court to meet an advocate to get married. Even as they were discussing about the procedure, a crowd barged into the advocate’s chamber and started a scuffle with the man. The group, which continued to mercilessly beat up the boy, alleged that the boy has wrongly convinced the girl to marry him. Police reached the spot in a few minutes and then brought the couple to the Sihani Gate police station.

The inter-religion couple works in Noida, where they fell in love and decided to get married. Taking suo-motu cognisance of the incident, the police have registered a case against two known and several unidentified persons.

Speaking to News18 on the issue, SP City Ghaziabad, Akash Tomar, said, “Both the individuals are adults and were marrying as per their choice. Those who have indulged in violence and have beaten up the boy will be dealt strictly and strict action will be initiated against the culprits. A case against unknown persons has been registered in this regard as well.”

The couple, however, was reluctant to register a complaint. The girl hails from Uttar Pradesh while the boy comes from Madhya Pradesh.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II

Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...