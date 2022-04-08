Muslim Man Builds Ganesha Temple in Karnataka, Pays Rs 4,000 Salary to Priest From His Pension

Tension between religious communities is flaring up in Karnataka like a chain reaction. Initially, it was hijab, then came the saffron shawl, temple business and the sale of mangoes. During these testing times, a ray of positivity and hope has emerged in the Chamarajanagar district.

P Rehman from Chikkahole in Chamarajanagar district is a retired gate operator at chikkahole reservoir. In 2018, a few months before his retirement, a Ganesha idol from a nearby small temple went missing. Rehman had seen the temple and the idol for years since it was close to the reservoir he worked at.

The police and people searched for the idol but it was never found. One night, Rehman had a rather strange dream where Lord Ganesha appeared before him and ordered him to build a temple. Startled, he woke up. Somehow, he was unable to brush the dream off his head.

He retired soon after and used his retirement and gratuity amount and built a small Ganesha temple in the same village but in a different spot.

“I retired in 2018 and Ganesha came into my live then. Just like Allah for us, Ganesha is for others. Everyone’s blood is red, I don’t understand the difference here” said Rehman after his visit to the temple.

He has appointed a Hindu priest to perform daily puja and rituals and pays him Rs 4,000 salary from his own pension.

