Muslim Man Gets Annoyed by Daughter's Cry While Sleeping, Gives Triple Talaq to Wife in Indore

Indore: Days after Parliament passed the law penalising instant triple talaq, a 25-year-old Muslim man here allegedly divorced his wife on the spot following an argument over his one-year-old daughter disturbing his sleep.

The talaq-e-biddat or instant triple talaq has been banned under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. Uzma Ansari (21), resident of Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, has lodged a complaint against her husband Akbar who lives in Indore.

"My daughter was not well on August 4. She got up at night and started crying. It disturbed my husband's sleep. He told me to kill the daughter, resulting in an argument between us," the woman said in the complaint registered at Sendhwa police station.

"After hearing the argument, my father-in-law and brother-in-law also came into the room and all started beating me up and threw down my daughter from the bed," the woman alleged.

"My husband gave me instant triple talaq in the presence of in-laws and called my mother, asking her to take me back. My daughter and I were thrown out of the house," she claimed.

The woman also accused her husband and in-laws of harassing her for dowry.

Barwani district Superintendent of Police D R Teniwar said as the alleged incidents took place in Indore, the case was forwarded to Indore police.

Sunil Gupta, in-charge of Raoji Bazaar police station here, said they had not received the complaint yet. "But we will contact the complainant and investigate," he added.

Under the newly enacted law, divorcing wife through instant triple talaq attracts a jail term of three years.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.