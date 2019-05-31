Take the pledge to vote

Muslim Man in Rajasthan Marries Woman after Claiming to Be Hindu, Both Missing

A case has been registered in Sikar against the impersonator who was already married and a father of three children.

May 31, 2019
Jaipur: Rajasthan Police are looking for an Imran Bhati who married a Hindu woman after introducing himself as Kabeer Sharma, claimed a huge dowry, and is now missing along with the woman.

A case has been registered in Sikar against Bhati, who it turns out was already married and was a father of three children.

“Bhati introduced himself as an unmarried Brahmin to my daughter, proposed to her and then married her in the presence of his fake parents and fake relatives who too introduced themselves as Brahmins," the woman's father told the police.

The marriage was solemnised on May 13 in Jaipur. Earlier, an engagement ceremony was held where the "fake relatives" came sporting tilak on their foreheads.

"They even revealed their 'gotra'. When I was fully satisfied, I fixed their marriage on May 13," said the woman’s father.

A few days after the wedding, the man sent his daughter back to Sikar demanding Rs 5 lakh as additional dowry, claimed the father. "Somehow I borrowed Rs 2.5 lakh from a friend. And then my daughter went missing on May 17. Even the gold kept in our house is missing," he said.

When the father went to Jaipur with the wedding pictures, he was stunned to learn that the man was not Sharma but Bhati who was already married and that he had once worked with a motor company.

Police officials who were told the bizarre story on May 25 were equally stunned.

Superintendent of Police Amandeep Singh Kapoor said the police had formed a special team to trace the missing man and woman.

The girl's father said he had only one daughter and hence he gave "a huge dowry", including Rs 11 lakh in cash, jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh, and expensive dresses.

Police officials said the entire plot was masterminded "very smartly". Even videographers and photographers were chosen by the "groom".

However, the girl's family had a few pictures on their mobiles showing the marriage being conducted in line with Hindu rituals.
