Muslim Outreach, Population Control Likely to Come Up During RSS Annual Meet from Mar 12-14

During its three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’s annual meet to be convened from March 12 to 14 in Panipat’s Samalkha, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is likely to discuss and deliberate on issues such as outreach in the Muslim community and population control.

The Sangh has made several attempts in the past where it had discussions with major Muslim community leaders on various issues.

A senior functionary in the RSS also said that no major changes are likely in this meet due to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is in this annual meet that major changes in the responsibilities of Sangh functionaries take place.

Among other issues that are contemporary and socially relevant, the top functionaries of the RSS are likely to deliberate on how to work progressively towards population control. During his Vijayadashmi speech, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat had spoken on the issue. He had said that having an ever growing population is a burden as well as an asset and population control policy should take into consideration all these factors.

As far as outreach towards Muslims is concerned, Bhagwat has met many Muslim intellectuals in the past.

The meet also holds significance as the RSS needs to plan how to celebrate its centenary-year in 2025. Senior functionaries said that expansion of shakhas is on the charts as there has been a spike in the response in the past couple of years. Resolutions would be passed in the meet. The emphasis will be on building a consensus within society before introducing major policies affecting people.

The meet will review the works done last year by all its affiliates and discuss the works required to be done in the coming year which will include training of the cadre, planning and organizing Shiksha Vargs. “Every affiliate gets only four to five minutes to sum up their work or speak on the issues they would want to work on,” said a senior functionary.

Apart from this three-day meet, there would be meetings building up to the ABPS meet. Kshetriya Pracharaks and Prant Pracharaks too will meet with Bhagwat separately.

With the Bharatiya Janata Party being the affiliate of the Sangh, J P Nadda and two-three senior ministers are likely to be present in the meet. “All top functionaries including all sah sar karyawahas will be present. About 1,400 karyakartas from all states across the nation will participate in the meet,” the senior functionary added.

