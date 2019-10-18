New Delhi: The Muslim parties in the Ayodhya land dispute case have accused the Supreme Court appointed mediation panel of leaking the proceedings and have said a “settlement” is out of the question.

Emphasising that mediation is not possible, six Muslim parties in the case directly blamed panel member and senior lawyer Sriram Panchu of “acting in cahoots with Sunni Waqf Board chairman Zafar Faruqui”.

Stating that the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute is a representative suit, the Muslim parties said the Sunni Waqf Board alone cannot take any decision on a settlement. They also pointed out that the mediation process was to remain confidential and condemned the leak of the board's offer.

On the last day of the hearing in the politically sensitive case, the three-member mediation panel had submitted a report to the five-judge Constitution Bench in a sealed cover after Zafar Faruqui made a fresh proposal. Details of the "settlement offer" between some Hindus and the Muslim parties were leaked to the media.

Sources close to the mediation panel said apart from the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirvani Akhada, Nirmohi Akhada, Ram Janmabhoomi Punruddhar Samiti and some other Hindu parties were in favour of settling the contentious land dispute.

However, two main stakeholders — the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)-backed Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and Ram Lalla deity (a suit filed by the deity includes Nyas as one of the plaintiffs), were not a part of the latest mediation proceedings. This was another reason cited by the six Muslim parties to show that the mediation process was a non-starter.

