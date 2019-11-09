Take the pledge to vote

Muslim Parties Say Dissatisfied With Ayodhya Verdict, May File Review Petition

Zafaryab Jilani said that while there were certain portions of the judgment which strengthened the secular fabric of the country, there were portions of the judgment that were unjust.

News18.com

November 9, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
Muslim Parties Say Dissatisfied With Ayodhya Verdict, May File Review Petition
All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member and advocate Zafaryab Jilani (Image: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Expressing dissatisfaction with the verdict of the Supreme Court in the title suit of the disputed land in Ayodhya, the lawyer for Sunni Waqf Board, Zafaryab Jilani, said that his side was quite likely to file a review petition. He also said that the Sunni Waqf Board was not satisfied with the portion of five acre land allotted to it in the judgment.

In a press conference held shortly after Supreme Court delivered its verdict, in which it granted the entire 2.77 acre disputed land to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, Jilani said that while there were certain portions of the judgment which strengthened the secular fabric of the country, there were portions of the judgment that were unjust.

"We are quite dissatisfied...you cannot take away someone's vested rights...We will go through the judgment in detail and with the assistance of our seniors like Rajeev Dhawan, take a call on whether to file a review...Most likely we will," Jilani told reporters.

Jilani said that they had never disputed and in fact acknowledged the presence of the chabutara but "they have acknowledged that prayers were offered in the disputed land in the inner courtyard, they have acknowledged the construction of the mosque, but that too has been given to the other side. We cannot call it equity nor justice."

When Jilani was asked what he thought of SC's decision to hand over five acres of land to Sunni Waqf board, "Giving us five acres does not mean anything. Our place of worship was at that particular site. It is not a simple dispute about land. Supreme Court's acknowledging the existence of a mosque there and then giving it away to the other side means that they have not understood our fundamentals," said Jilani.

