Muslim Personal Law Board Distances Itself From Maulana's Taliban 'Praise'

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has distanced itself from the statement given by Maulana Sajjad Nomani praising the Taliban over the occupation of Afghanistan. The board termed it as a statement made in ‘personal capacity’ and clarified that it is not the official stand of the board.

In a statement issued from the official Twitter handle of the AIMPLB, the board said, “All India Muslim Personal Law Board has neither expressed any view nor given any statement on Taliban and recent political situation of Afghanistan. Opinion of some Board members has been portrayed as the Board’s stand by few media channels and wrong things are being attributed to the Board. These practices are against the spirit of journalism. Media Channels must refrain themselves from such acts and no news regarding the Taliban should be attributed to the AIMPLB.”

Earlier, the spokesperson of AIMPLB Maulana Sajjad Nomani on his personal YouTube channel had issued a statement praising the Taliban. “We salute the Taliban fighters, they have defeated the strongest army. An unarmed nation has defeated the strongest army. They entered the palace of Kabul. The whole world saw how they entered Kabul. There was no pride or arrogance in them. There were no big words. Those young men are kissing the soil of Kabul. Congratulations, this Hindi Muslim salutes you. I salute your courage. Salutes your spirit.”

Apart from this, the Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq had said the Taliban wanted to free their country and it was Afghanistan’s internal matter. “When India was under British rule, our country fought for freedom. Now the Taliban wants to free their country & run it. Taliban is a force that does not allow even strong countries like Russia & America to settle in their country,” said Shafiqur Rahman Barq. UP Police have registered an FIR against the Samajwadi Party MP under non-bailable sections. A case has been registered at Sambhal Sadar Kotwali against the MP under sections 153A, 124A and 295A of the IPC.

However, the statements made in favour of the Taliban were soon condemned by senior clerics of Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal. The Spokesperson of Farangi Mahali, Maulana Sufiyan Nizami had said. “No one should be in a hurry to praise the Taliban, we should look forward to our foreign policy and how things evolve between the two nations. One should patiently wait and see if Taliban follows what they are claiming this time. We should also see what kind of relations our country develops with the Taliban before making any statement.”

After this controversial statement made by Maulana Sajjad Nomani, the general secretary of Shia Personal Law Board, Maulana Yasoob Abbas had also condemned the statement made in favour of the Taliban.

