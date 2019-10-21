Muslim Personal Law Board Moves Supreme Court Challenging Criminalisation of Instant Triple Talaq
Declaring instant triple talaq attracts a jail term of three years for the husband after the government passed a law to this effect in August.
Network18 Creatives.
New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the criminalisation of Instant Triple Talaq.
Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Law, 2019, divorcing through instant triple talaq was declared illegal, void and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband after the government passed a law to this effect in August.
The government had said the law was needed for gender equality and justice as in spite of an August 2017 Supreme Court verdict striking down the practice, women were being divorced by 'talaq-e-biddat'. Before the law was passed, the government had promulgated three ordinances to criminalise instant triple talaq.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How a Wheelchair Taxi Service is Helping Specially-Abled Voters in Mumbai Reach Poll Booths
- Water Baby Kim Sharma Sets the Temperature Soaring on Instagram, See Here
- Here's How Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Decided to 'Chill' After a Concert Night
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Pilot Who Built a 6-Seater Aircraft on His Terrace
- Indian Government Procures Hyundai Kona Electric SUV for Senior Officials