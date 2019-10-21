Muslim Personal Law Board Moves Supreme Court Challenging Criminalisation of Instant Triple Talaq

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the criminalisation of Instant Triple Talaq.

Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Law, 2019, divorcing through instant triple talaq was declared illegal, void and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband after the government passed a law to this effect in August.

The government had said the law was needed for gender equality and justice as in spite of an August 2017 Supreme Court verdict striking down the practice, women were being divorced by 'talaq-e-biddat'. Before the law was passed, the government had promulgated three ordinances to criminalise instant triple talaq.

