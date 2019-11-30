Muslim Prof, Caught in Row over Selection in BHU's Sanskrit Dept, Appears for Interview in Ayurveda
The head of the Ayurveda department, Profesor Yamini Bhushan, told reporters that the assistant professor of the SVDV department appeared for an interview in her department and that he was ranked at the top of the merit list.
File photo of BHU campus.
Varanasi (UP): After days of protest by a group of students over the appointment of a Muslim professor as a faculty member of the Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan (SVDV) department of the BHU, the professor, Feroze Khan, reached the university campus on Friday and appeared for an interview in the Ayurveda department.
The head of the Ayurveda department, Profesor Yamini Bhushan, told reporters that the assistant professor of the SVDV department appeared for an interview in her department and that he was ranked at the top of the merit list.
Among the 10 candidates selected, eight appeared for the interview.
Khan, in a statement sent through the official email address of the Public Relations Office of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), appealed to the media not to publish bogus and false news against him.
He once again appealed to maintain an atmosphere of peace and harmony on the campus and not to spread false narratives. He also appealed to the media not to interfere in his as well as his family's privacy.
He said he would work with full devotion and dedication at BHU and appealed for everyone's support.
A group of students had staged a protest against Khan's appointment to the SVDV department, saying only a Hindu could teach Sanskrit at the university.
However, the BHU had backed him.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC Sack John Gregory After Another Terrible Start to Season
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Schedule For Day 2 of Global Finals
- 'The Hound' Rory McCann was Homeless Before Game of Thrones
- AI Allows Liverpool's Legendary Manager Bob Paisley to Walk on The Anfield Pitch Again
- Meet the 'Spelfie': Everything You Need to Know About Selfies From Space