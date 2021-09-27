Muslim Residents of Delhi’s Jamia Nagar Move Court to Protect Temple From Encroachment

A concerned group of Muslim residents of Jamia Nagar have moved the Delhi High Court to protect an old temple at Noor Nagar from further damage after a part of its Dharamshala was demolished by its caretaker intending to take possession of the land.

The court intervened in the matter after a petition was filed last week by Jamia Nagar ward number 206 committee president Syed Faujul Azim (Arshi) on the encroachment and demolition of the only temple in the area. He also alleged that a part of Dharamshala was demolished overnight to level the ground so that the builders could erect a building and sell flats.

The layout plan available on the website of the department of urban development shows the temple premises marked clearly.

The petition also stated that the land of Dharamshala belonged to Johri Lal, son of Makhan Lal, who built the temple in 1970.

Advocate Nitin Saluja, through whom the petition was filed, told the court that Noor Nagar has a dense Muslim population with only 40 to 50 non-Muslim families. Both communities have been living there with “love, affection and brotherhood for years. However, some miscreants are trying to disturb the brotherhood.”

The Delhi High Court Bench headed by Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva noted that there was a temple at the said place according to the layout plan, and a part of Dharamshala was demolished overnight.

The court also ordered the Delhi government, the commissioner of police, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and Station House Officer of Jamia Nagar to ensure no illegal encroachment takes place on the temple premises in the future.

It also directed the Delhi police and the corporation to ensure law and order was maintained in the locality. The police have assured to the court that no encroachment would be carried out in the temple and it would be protected and preserved.

