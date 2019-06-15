Muslim Students Bag 80% of Scholarships Under Central Government Schemes
Of the total scholarships offered under 20 Central government schemes in 2018-19, 80% went to Muslims followed by 7.5% to Christians, 5% to Sikhs and 4.7% to Hindus.
Image from representation. Reuters.
New Delhi: Students from the Muslim community received about 80 per cent of total scholarships offered under 20 Central government schemes in 2018-19, official data shows.
Those from the Christian community came in at second place with 7.5 per cent share while it was 5 per cent for Sikhs and 4.7 per cent for Hindus, according to the National Scholarship Portal managed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
More than 1.4 crore applications were received in 2018-19, of which 1.08 crore were verified.
Among the students who received scholarships, 88 lakh were Muslims, 8.26 lakh Christians, 5.45 lakh Sikhs and 5.2 lakh Hindus.
There were 1.94 lakh (1.8 per cent) Buddhists and 1.07 lakh (1 per cent) Jains in the list of beneficiaries.
The total amount disbursed under these scholarship programmes sponsored by 14 Union Ministries was Rs 2,157 crore in 2018-19.
Of the total amount, Rs 1,032 crore was spent on scholarships for Muslims students while Rs 183 crore was spent for Sikhs and Rs 128 crore for Hindus.
The Ministry of Minority Affairs topped the list of allotments with 77 per cent scholarships of the total offered.
Ministry Of Labour and Employment, Department of Higher Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities also featured among the top five.
West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala were the top five states to receive scholarships.
In terms of the amount received under these scholarships, Uttar Pradesh came first with Rs 356 crore, followed by West Bengal at Rs 281 crore.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Urges Fans to Not Indulge in 'Negative Trends' Related to Sooryavanshi
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | World Class Archer Makes His Presence Felt Against Familiar Faces
- Karan Singh Grover is Looking Forward to Working with Parth and Erica in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
-
- MG Hector Test Drive Review – Excess of Goodness
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s