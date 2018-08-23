With Kerala limping back to normalcy from the punishing deluge, people are lending a helping hand to one another, cutting across religious and communal divides for the massive clean-up process.In one such noble gesture which is now being widely lauded on social media, workers of Wiqaya, a dedicated team of Muslim students in the state, volunteered to clean an Ayyappa temple at Kolpadam near Mannarkkad in Palakkad district.A 17-member team of volunteers who belong to Samastha Kerala Sunni Students federation (SKSSF), one of the largest Muslim student organisation in Kerala, cleaned the Ayyappa temple and made it ready for devotees to enter.“We have a dedicated team called Wiqaya who are all set to do any volunteer work to help the needy. They have been indulging in rescue and relief work across the state during the floods,” said Habeeb Faizy Kottopadam, who headed the relief work in Palakkad district.“When we got to know about the Ayyappa temple, which was submerged in water, is not in a state for devotees to enter -- we approached the temple committee and informed them that we are ready to do the cleanliness work, and they accepted the offer,” said Faizy who is also the state treasurer of SKSSF.“Kolpadam is known for communal harmony, every year the temple committee used to welcome the rally during eid-e-milad (Prophet’s birthday) celebrations,” he added.Authorities of Purappillikkav Rakteswari temple at Eravathur near Mala had allowed a hall attached to it be converted into the venue for Eid ul Adha prayers on Wednesday as nearby Kochukadav Mahal mosque was submerged under water.